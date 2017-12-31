 

2 dead, 16 injured in Eastern Cape lightning strikes

2017-12-31 12:43

Johannesburg – Two people have been killed and 16 were left injured after they were struck by lightning in three separate villages in the Mthatha area, the Eastern Cape provincial government said on Sunday.

"Two people were killed instantly…when they were struck by lightning in the town in Tabankulu," Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told News24.

He said that three others were injured and taken to hospital after lightning struck two different parts of the town.

Meanwhile, also in Mthatha, 13 people in Mkhwezo village were struck by lightning.

"They sustained burn wounds."

The 13 were all taken to hospital. There were no deaths in that village. 

All the incidents occurred late on Saturday afternoon.

Read more on:    mthatha  |  lightning  |  weather

