Two members of the notorious "Mercedes Gang" have been killed in a shootout with the police while committing a robbery at a home in Durban North. WATCH

The Police have confirmed that two people have been shot dead, with one killing believed to have taken place at a Mitchells Plain school matric ball dance on Friday.

"I can confirm that there has been a fatal shooting [of] two people", said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

News24 understands that the victims were linked to local gangs.

One person is believed to have been killed in a drive-by shooting while dropping off a passenger at the matric ball of Rocklands High School.

In a separate incident, another person is said to have been shot multiple times and died in hospital.

A third person is also alleged to have been killed in a shooting at a house.

The motive for the killings is not clear.

*This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.