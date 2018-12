The decomposed bodies of two men, believed to be missing security guards, have been found in the Ematimatolo area in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

Police said they are investigating if the deceased are the same men who were recently reported missing at the Mariannhill and Tongaat police stations.

Their bodies were found in the veld on Friday afternoon and it is unclear how they died.

"A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane in a statement.

A vehicle which they were travelling in was found abandoned in the Dalton area on December 24.

Zwane said the two missing security guards were part of a group of four men who left their workplace in Tongaat to travel to Greytown on December 23.

He said one of the men was driving his girlfriend's vehicle during the trip.

Ematimatolo police have opened two cases of murder for further investigation, Zwane added.