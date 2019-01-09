2 down, 4 to go: Police rearrest second of 6 North West escapees

Two down, four to go.

Police in Hartbeespoortdam rearrested the second of six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Hartbeespoortdam holding cells after sawing through the burglar proofing on December 20.

Thirty-four-year-old suspected robber, Charles Chauke, was rearrested "through an intelligence-driven operation" at about 18:30 on Monday, North West police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the accused in a taxi on the N4 road between Rustenburg and Marikana. The taxi was en route to Mozambique," said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

North West acting police commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo commended the police officers who made the arrest.

"We will leave no stone unturned and will continue to intensify our efforts until we rearrest all of the escapees," Naidoo said.

Chauke was in detention for multiple counts of house robbery that were allegedly committed in Scheerpoort.

The first escapee to find himself back behind bars was 25-year-old Talent Machinda.

He was rearrested at about 23:00 on December 28 after police followed up information they received that he had been spotted at Matshelapad informal settlement in Broederstroom.

Machinda was in detention for possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The crimes were allegedly committed in September 2018.

Police are appealing to the community to assist with information that leads to the rearrest of the remaining four escapees.

They are Felix Mlambo, 26, Caiphus Shilenge, 26, Henry Sithole, 22 and Paul Samuel Mozite, 24.

They were detained for various offences, including murder, house and business robberies and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Tselanyane warned the public not to attempt to apprehend or confront the escapees, saying that they may be dangerous.

Anyone with information can call their nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, Colonel Simon Mokwena on 082 856 1326.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter