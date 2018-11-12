 

2 firefighters who survived Bank of Lisbon fire discharged from hospital

2018-11-12 18:08

Canny Maphanga

A fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Two Johannesburg firefighters who survived the fatal Bank of Lisbon building fire that claimed the lives of three of their colleagues in September have been discharged from Milpark Hospital.

"They were discharged this morning at around 11:00 after spending two months at the hospital," Johannesburg emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told News24 on Monday.

Livhuwani Maumela and Isaac Moleko Bereng were part of the team of firefighters that tackled the blaze that broke out in the building on September 5.

The pair were welcomed by City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun upon their discharge from the hospital.

Firefighters Simphiwe Moropane, 28, and Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, and Khathutshelo Muedi, 37, died during efforts to put out the blaze.

Moropane plunged to his death after he slipped from a ledge while trying to get air. Ndlovu and Muedi died from lack of oxygen after they became trapped in the building.

Bereng and Maumela are expected to rejoin the City of Johannesburg's firefighters once they are fully recovered.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and we hope that they will be joining us soon to continue the legacy of the firefighters who lost their lives and to continue to render effective EMS services to the residents of the City of Johannesburg," Mulaudzi said.

Trade union leaders had previously told News24 that they had raised concerns about safety issues at the building which, at the time of the fire, housed the Gauteng departments of health, human settlements and cooperative governance and traditional affairs. 

