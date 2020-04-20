 

WATCH | 2 food truck drivers injured after looters barricade road, stone truck

2020-04-20 19:01

Murray Williams

Two food truck drivers have been injured after their vehicle was stoned by looters who barricaded Robert Sobukwe Drive in Cape Town on Monday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. 

"According to information, the drivers, aged 32 and 46, sustained injuries as the trucks were pelted with stones. One was transported to a medical facility, while the other was treated on the scene.

"A group of people helped themselves to the contents inside the trucks," said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Arrested

Later, police were able to follow up on information received and arrested four people.

A woman, aged 27, and a man, aged 28, were arrested for public violence.

Two more people, aged 24 and 30, were then also arrested in Netreg in Cape Town for being "in possession of presumed stolen property", Rwexana said.

The City of Cape Town said Robert Sobukwe Drive had been closed for a period of time after the incident. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  coronavirus  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 not the cause of Netcare Parklands relocating emergency department

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 5 Cape Town weekend hotspots deserted during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 16:07 PM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 14:53 PM
Road name: Wet Weather

More traffic reports
Better luck next time - no Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-04-19 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 