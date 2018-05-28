2 found guilty of Eastern Cape top cop's murder

A former warrant officer and his co-accused were found guilty of murder after they plotted to kill Elliotdale police station commander Lieutenant Colonel Nomalizo Dukumbana for instituting a disciplinary hearing against one of them.

Phumzile Ngqayimbana, 46, and Siyamcela Ntshitshi, 37, were convicted in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Friday. The men were also found guilty of unlawful possession of firearms with intent to commit an offence and unlawful possession of ammunition, Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said in a statement on Monday.

"It is understood that Ngqayimbana claimed he was targeted by Dukumbana, as he failed to act in a theft which occurred at Spar. The crime was reported by the supermarket's security guard."

DispatchLive reported at the time that Dukumbana had just returned from work when two men appeared behind her and opened fire on her, killing her instantly.

It was believed that residents had spotted two unidentified men fleeing the scene on foot moments after the shots rang out.

Feni said, after receiving several complaints, the station instituted a disciplinary process against Ngqayimbana.

"Ngqayimbana roped in Constable Noxolo Matya, 41, into his plan to monitor Dukumbana's movements, whilst he sought the services of Ntshitshi to kill Dukumbana."

Dukumbana was killed in December 2013.

Matya was sentenced to life imprisonment and a further 18 years in 2014, after she confessed to conspiracy to murder.

Ngqayimbana and Ntshitshi are expected to be sentenced on June 1.

