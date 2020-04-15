 

2 Gauteng Dis-chem stores had to close after staff tested positive for coronavirus

2020-04-15 17:14

Alex Mitchley

A N95 mask. (Getty)

A N95 mask. (Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two Dis-Chem stores in Gauteng closed their doors this month after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Dis-Chem's Boksburg North store closed on 11 April after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, News24 reported a Dis-Chem store at the BluBird Shopping Centre in Johannesburg closed its doors after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The BluBird store will reopen on Friday. The Boksburg store opened again on Tuesday after the same protocols were carried out. 

Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, said all necessary protocols were immediately implemented and the staff member in question was sent home to self-isolate and seek medical care.

Deep cleaning

Since the store's closure, a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop.

"All colleagues working closely with the staff member have been tested and are being monitored on an ongoing basis for symptoms and those who have been in close contact are now self-isolating,” Kruger said.

READ | Dis-Chem branch in Joburg closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

"Dis-Chem has been screening all employees' temperatures every morning for the past few weeks as an added safety precaution,” she added. 

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with 909 confirmed cases, as of Wednesday afternoon. At that time, there were 2 415 positive cases countrywide. 

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    dis-chem  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 in SA: 'Life is not going to be what it once was', says Prof Karim

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 15:32 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 