2 Gauteng Dis-chem stores had to close after staff tested positive for coronavirus

Two Dis-Chem stores in Gauteng closed their doors this month after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.



It was confirmed on Wednesday that Dis-Chem's Boksburg North store closed on 11 April after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, News24 reported a Dis-Chem store at the BluBird Shopping Centre in Johannesburg closed its doors after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The BluBird store will reopen on Friday. The Boksburg store opened again on Tuesday after the same protocols were carried out.

Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, said all necessary protocols were immediately implemented and the staff member in question was sent home to self-isolate and seek medical care.

Deep cleaning

Since the store's closure, a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop.

"All colleagues working closely with the staff member have been tested and are being monitored on an ongoing basis for symptoms and those who have been in close contact are now self-isolating,” Kruger said.

"Dis-Chem has been screening all employees' temperatures every morning for the past few weeks as an added safety precaution,” she added.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with 909 confirmed cases, as of Wednesday afternoon. At that time, there were 2 415 positive cases countrywide.