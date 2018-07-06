2 guards shot dead in cash-in-transit heist

One suspect has been killed and a guard injured in a cash-in-transit heist along Atlas Road, Boksburg. Watch. WATCH

Two SBV security guards were shot dead on Friday during a cash-in-transit robbery in Tsolo, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the guards were loading money at an ATM machine near a supermarket when a group of armed men pounced on them.

Naidoo said the guards had been fatally wounded and the suspects had fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a hijacked van.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing with investigations.

Meanwhile, police officials on Friday said the implementation of the South African Police Service's nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime was paying off.

In a statement, officials said that the incidents of cash-in-transit robberies had more than halved in June, compared to May this year, and dozens of alleged robbers had already been arrested.

"These robberies have been reduced significantly by 61% in the month of June 2018 ,compared to the month of May 2018," Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said in a joint statement.

