 

2 guards shot dead in cash-in-transit heist

2018-07-06 18:40

Sesona Ngqakamba

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Suspect shot dead, guard injured in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist

2018-07-06 14:03

One suspect has been killed and a guard injured in a cash-in-transit heist along Atlas Road, Boksburg. Watch. WATCH

Two SBV security guards were shot dead on Friday during a cash-in-transit robbery in Tsolo, Eastern Cape. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the guards were loading money at an ATM machine near a supermarket when a group of armed men pounced on them.

Naidoo said the guards had been fatally wounded and the suspects had fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a hijacked van. 

No arrests have been made and police are continuing with investigations.

READ: SAPS crime programme paying off, cash-in-transit robberies 'reduced significantly'

Meanwhile, police officials on Friday said the implementation of the South African Police Service's nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime was paying off.

In a statement, officials said that the incidents of cash-in-transit robberies had more than halved in June, compared to May this year, and dozens of alleged robbers had already been arrested.

"These robberies have been reduced significantly by 61% in the month of June 2018 ,compared to the month of May 2018," Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said in a joint statement.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  port elizabeth  |  crime  |  cash heists

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Equal Education elects new National Council

2018-07-06 18:37

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 