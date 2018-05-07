2 hand themselves in to police for Moses Mabhida pitch invasion

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Two people have handed themselves over to KwaZulu-Natal police in connection with the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion that led to violence during the Nedbank Cup semi-final last month.

Fans stormed the pitch after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.

Among those arrested on Monday was a 21-year-old high school pupil from Newlands West.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said headphones and a cordless microphone were recovered from the man.

The second man arrested was a 42-year-old gardener from Hillcrest, he said.

Naicker said suspects were coming forward and contacting the investigating officers.

This comes on the back of an appeal made by the police earlier on Monday, when they released images of several persons of interest linked to the violence.

"We are encouraging the outstanding suspects to do so immediately, before police officers pounce on them," Naicker said.

Four people are already facing charges of malicious damage to property during the pitch invasion. They will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later this month.

Approximately 18 people were injured in the chaos, and damage to the stadium has been estimated at R2.6m.

In the aftermath of the violence, the police who oversaw security at the venue were blamed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko said they were looking at improving security at the venue.

One person who was initially arrested was released due to a lack of direct evidence linking them to the violence.

