 

2 hand themselves in to police for Moses Mabhida pitch invasion

2018-05-07 17:15

Kaveel Singh

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two people have handed themselves over to KwaZulu-Natal police in connection with the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion that led to violence during the Nedbank Cup semi-final last month.

Fans stormed the pitch after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars.

Among those arrested on Monday was a 21-year-old high school pupil from Newlands West.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said headphones and a cordless microphone were recovered from the man.

The second man arrested was a 42-year-old gardener from Hillcrest, he said.

Naicker said suspects were coming forward and contacting the investigating officers.

This comes on the back of an appeal made by the police earlier on Monday, when they released images of several persons of interest linked to the violence.

PICS: KZN police call on public to help identify Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invaders

"We are encouraging the outstanding suspects to do so immediately, before police officers pounce on them," Naicker said.

Four people are already facing charges of malicious damage to property during the pitch invasion. They will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later this month.

Approximately 18 people were injured in the chaos, and damage to the stadium has been estimated at R2.6m.

In the aftermath of the violence, the police who oversaw security at the venue were blamed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko said they were looking at improving security at the venue.

One person who was initially arrested was released due to a lack of direct evidence linking them to the violence.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

25 emaciated horses put down at SANDF unit

2018-05-07 16:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 