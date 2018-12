Two Hawks officers charged with corruption were released on R10 000 bail in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday but their co-accused - an alleged drug dealer – was held in custody.

Matodzi Richard Ramukosi, 48, and Moeti Sesken Monei , 48, along with Nigerian national Ifeanyi Anthony Unigwe, 42, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to bribe an investigating officer assigned to a case in which vehicles and drugs belonging to Unigwe were seized.

READ: Joint operations between Hawks, police lead to seizure of R8m in drugs, arrest of 2 officers

"Further investigations revealed that, on several instances, the two officers allegedly met with the said investigating officer and handed him various sums of money to secure the release of the said vehicles. The officers were arrested after a warrant for their arrest was executed," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

Unigwe was not released because his status in the country has was not verified and he was considered a flight risk.

The men, who face charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice, are expected back in the dock on February 1.

