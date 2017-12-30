2 held for alleged possession of illegal firearms in Hermanus

Cape Town - Two suspects were arrested on Friday morning for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in Hermanus.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said an intelligence-driven operation on Friday morning members of the Overberg Crime Intelligence, Maitland Flying Squad and National Intervention Unit had searched premises in Gousblom Street in Mount Pleasant, Hermanus.

He said subsequently police had arrested two suspects for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Members followed on information and search the premises. During the search, a 34-year-old male was found in possession of a .357 Magnum while he was sitting in a vehicle outside. He will be charged with possession of a firearm without a licence,” he said.

Van Wyk said police had also found a shotgun in the ceiling of one of the rooms.

“It was later discovered that the shotgun had been reported stolen in Caledon. The members also found small amounts of Dagga and Tik,” Van Wyk said.

“A 39-year-old suspect was arrested, and he will be charged with possession of a firearm without licence and possession of drugs.”

Van Wyk said a further charge of dealing in liquor without a licence would also be added, as police had confiscated a large amount of liquor at the premises.

Both suspects will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Jula commended the members for their efforts to bring perpetrators to justice and thanked the community members who reported the criminals.