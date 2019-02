Two men have been charged for allegedly dismembering, kidnapping and murder of a 36-year-old woman who disappeared two months ago, Limpopo police have confirmed.

Precious Mohlale Magagane from Ga-Mahlakwane village in Burgersfort went missing in December, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.



Two men, aged between 24 and 28-years were arrested on Thursday following an intensive Crime Intelligence-driven operation.

They appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with her kidnapping and murder.

"Sterling detective work by our operatives led to the discovery of the remains believed to be that of the deceased," Mojapelo said.

"These dismembered remains were found disposed of at different places in the area along the Burgersfort - Lydenburg road."

Mojapelo said the remains will be taken to a forensic department for DNA investigations.

Officers also recovered a 9mm pistol, ammunition and a motor vehicle. A cellphone which belonged to the deceased was also recovered from the seized vehicle, Mojapelo said.

The pair is expected back in court on February 15.