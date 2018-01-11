 

2 injured in hit-and-run during Limpopo college registration

2018-01-11 13:10
Student applicants at the Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane on Thursday morning. (Supplied by Limpopo SAPS)

Student applicants at the Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane on Thursday morning. (Supplied by Limpopo SAPS)

Polokwane - A hit-and-run case has been opened after a motorist ran over two student hopefuls at Capricorn College for FET in College Street, Limpopo, police said on Thursday.

"A motorist driving a white Mercedes-Benz, with registration numbers CMX 390 L, ran over two applicants walking in the vicinity of the college, seriously injuring one of them," the statement read.

Police were on alert at the college on Thursday morning following a stampede ahead of registration that left six people, between the ages of 19 and 26, injured.

Read: Student hopefuls injured in stampede during Limpopo college registration

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said one man had sustained serious injuries in the stampede and had been transported to Pietersburg Provincial Hospital.

According to several tweets, a large number of students had gathered outside the campus building, waiting for the gates to open in order to register, when the stampede took place.

"A stampede ensued as the applicants were jostling for access," Mojapelo said.

It appears that students started queuing in the early hours of Thursday morning, with some having stayed overnight. 

Police had been deployed to the college and the situation has now resumed to normal, Mojapelo confirmed. 

A spokesperson for the college was not immediately available for comment, however registration has been postponed until Monday next week.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run incident to contact the nearest police or call the toll free number 086 001 0111.

(Supplied by Limpopo SAPS)

(Supplied by Limpopo SAPS)


