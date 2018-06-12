2 killed after bus overturns on Johannesburg highway

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a bus overturned on the N12 highway, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they arrived at the scene around 04:30 on Tuesday morning.

She said there were 32 people on the bus. Two were killed, three people were in a critical condition, and the rest have been taken to various hospitals in serious but stable conditions.

Radebe said emergency services were not able to comment on the cause of the accident.

"The driver was not able to speak to us and explain what happened. Luckily it was very early in the morning and there were no other cars involved," she said.

