What To Read Next

Collision between a car and a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town's northern suburbs. (Supplied)

Two people were killed in a collision between a car and a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town's northern suburbs on Monday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

Africa said the Volkswagen Polo became wedged under the back of the bus, following the crash on Swartklip Road.

ALSO READ: 2 killed, at least 49 injured in KZN school bus accident

"The driver and the passenger of the Polo motor vehicle died in this gruesome accident," Africa said.

Commuters were advised to use alternate routes because the route between Morgenster and Hillcrest, near the Brackenfell area, was affected.

In another incident, a tree fell on a vehicle driving on the N1 towards Paarl.

ALSO READ: PICS: One injured as car crashes into Gauteng motor dealership

There were no injuries reported, but the N1 between Klipheuwel and Klapmuts was temporarily closed.

It has since been reopened after the tree was cleared from the road.

Tree in roadway on the N1 outbound before Klapmuts, road obstructed, expect delays. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) October 1, 2018



(Photo: Supplied) (Photo: Supplied)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter