 

2 killed in as many days at notorious Glebelands hostel

2018-03-19 10:45

Tammy Petersren

Glebelands Hostel. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Glebelands Hostel. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Two people were killed in as many days at Umlazi's infamous Glebelands Hostel over the weekend, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Monday.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of murder was being investigated after the body of a 40-year-old man, understood to be a Glebelands resident, was found behind one of the blocks by a passer-by at about 09:00 on Sunday.

"He was shot once in the head," Mbhele said.

Read: Glebelands Hostel the 'centre' of KZN violence - Moerane Commission hears

In a separate incident on Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was killed inside a tavern, operating within the hostel.

"He was shot in the upper body and died at the scene," she said.

Investigations were still in the early stages, Mbhele added, and no arrests had been made.

The motive in both cases was unknown.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban ­  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: 'Manamela, Selebano, Mahlangu falsely pleaded ignorance' over #LifeEsidimeni deaths

2018-03-19 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Life Esidimeni hearings - Moseneke determines compensation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 