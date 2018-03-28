 

2 killed in Pinetown crash involving police vehicle

2018-03-28 12:53

Jenni Evans

Two people were killed when their car collided with a police vehicle in New Germany, near Pinetown. (Supplied)

Two people were killed when their car collided with a police vehicle in New Germany, near Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said a man and a woman were found dead and trapped in their vehicle on Shepstone Road, while two other occupants in the car were left injured.

Also read: Nine dead, 10 injured in KZN crash

The police officer in the other vehicle also suffered injuries.

All the injured were given advanced life support on the scene and then moved to hospital for further care.

