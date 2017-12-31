2 killed, over 30 homes damaged in heavy Joburg storms

Damage to the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg. (Maria Pillay, News24)

Johannesburg – Two people died following an accident caused by heavy storms in Johannesburg, the City's emergency services said on Sunday.

In Lenasia "two or three trees fell on a bakkie", said Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe.

Two men, in their twenties, were found dead in the vehicle.

It took two hours to extricate their bodies following the incident on Saturday around 18:00, which took place near the military base in the area.

Mall roof collapse

On Sunday, Radebe said the EMS was assessing houses that were damaged in the heavy storms from Saturday.

So far, between 30 and 40 houses in the Protea Glen and Braam Fisher areas in Soweto were found to have been affected.

ALSO READ: Three taken to hospital after Joburg mall roof collapse

In Lenasia, three people were treated for shock after parts of a roof collapsed at the Trade Route Mall.

Radebe said that some carports in the area had also been damaged.

No further injuries were reported across Johannesburg yet, she said.

In Lenasia, we've had two confirmed fatalities caused by a tree falling onto a car. We'll have more details later. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

In Protea Glen, the houses have practically fallen apart. Roofs have come apart. Luckily, we haven't had fatalities in the Protea Glen area. The are some children under observation in hospital. We'll have details later. pic.twitter.com/1iqn6cd7q0 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017

Ntate Eric Moabelo was injured during last night's storm. The rest of his family were fortunate enough to escape without injuries.



This storm has come at an unfortunate time but we need to work with Provincial and National Government to help our residents ASAP. pic.twitter.com/xZ6YJ6XzGy — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 31, 2017