2 Korean hikers rescued on Table Mountain

Two Korean tourists who were stuck on the left arrow face traverse in front of the Table Mountain on Friday evening have been rescued, the Wilderness Search and Rescue said on Saturday.

Johann Marais from Wilderness Search and Rescue told News24 that the Korean man and woman, in their mid-20s, were climbing when they got stuck.

"They took a hiking route up the mountain and then they veered towards the cable car station. They were well-equipped, but they made a mistake on their navigation. They then got themselves into a position where they were stuck and couldn't go forward or down," he said.

Marais said rescue teams used harnesses and ropes to traverse them to a safe regular footpath.

"We then walked them up the mountain to the cable car station. They were brought down with the cable car," he said.

He said the rescue operation started around 17:00 until about 19:40.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter