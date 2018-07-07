 

2 Korean hikers rescued on Table Mountain

2018-07-07 09:23

Mxolisi Mngadi

Table Mountain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Table Mountain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two Korean tourists who were stuck on the left arrow face traverse in front of the Table Mountain on Friday evening have been rescued, the Wilderness Search and Rescue said on Saturday.

Johann Marais from Wilderness Search and Rescue told News24 that the Korean man and woman, in their mid-20s, were climbing when they got stuck.

"They took a hiking route up the mountain and then they veered towards the cable car station. They were well-equipped, but they made a mistake on their navigation. They then got themselves into a position where they were stuck and couldn't go forward or down," he said.

Marais said rescue teams used harnesses and ropes to traverse them to a safe regular footpath.

"We then walked them up the mountain to the cable car station. They were brought down with the cable car," he said.

He said the rescue operation started around 17:00 until about 19:40.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Seven baboons killed after permits granted to Constantia farms

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Caledon 16:41 PM
Road name: R301

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 6 2018-07-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 