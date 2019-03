The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, is investigating the murder on Sunday of two men in Lutholi locality.

"It is alleged that today (Monday) at about 05:30, one of the community members saw the two deceased with multiple wounds on their upper bodies at the dongas whilst he was taking his [live]stock to the grazing field," spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said in a statement.

A Ford Ranger "in ashes" was recovered near the hacked bodies of the two men, believed to be aged 35 and 45.

Police believe that the vehicle may have belonged to one of the victims.

The motive behind the killings is not yet known.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the perpetrators to come forward.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter