 

2 men hospitalised after attempted cash-in-transit heist

2018-05-30 15:37

Christina Pitt

A cash-in-transit heist was thwarted by police in Mpumalanga. (Supplied)

Two men were injured during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Langeloop, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The cash van was en route to the nearby village of Kamhlushwa when a white Toyota bakkie and a BMW gave chase, police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.

The security guards sped up and collided with a Toyota Corolla driving in the opposite direction.

"Two men inside the [Toyota Corolla] were injured and had to be taken to hospital for treatment," Bhembe said.

After the collision, the Toyota bakkie and the BMW, carrying 15 armed suspects, caught up with the cash vehicle and disarmed the security guards.

"Their intention was to use explosives but, before they could proceed, they were thwarted by the police," Bhembe said.

No arrests have been made.

MAP: 140 heists and counting - tracking the 'dangerous' surge in 2018 cash-in-transit robberies

Almost one week ago, a Toyota bakkie was involved in a heist close to Langeloop, on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas.

Police said it was suspected that the robbers blockaded the road on both sides so that no vehicles could pass during the heist.

No one was arrested in that incident.

Similar incidents have occurred in different locations in the country, such as Limpopo, Johannesburg CBD and Boksburg.

Criminal complaint laid against SACE for failing to vet teachers against sex offenders register

2018-05-30 14:42

