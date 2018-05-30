2 men hospitalised after attempted cash-in-transit heist

What To Read Next

A cash-in-transit heist was thwarted by police in Mpumalanga. (Supplied)

Two men were injured during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Langeloop, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The cash van was en route to the nearby village of Kamhlushwa when a white Toyota bakkie and a BMW gave chase, police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.

The security guards sped up and collided with a Toyota Corolla driving in the opposite direction.

"Two men inside the [Toyota Corolla] were injured and had to be taken to hospital for treatment," Bhembe said.

After the collision, the Toyota bakkie and the BMW, carrying 15 armed suspects, caught up with the cash vehicle and disarmed the security guards.

"Their intention was to use explosives but, before they could proceed, they were thwarted by the police," Bhembe said.

No arrests have been made.

Almost one week ago, a Toyota bakkie was involved in a heist close to Langeloop, on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas.

Police said it was suspected that the robbers blockaded the road on both sides so that no vehicles could pass during the heist.

No one was arrested in that incident.

Similar incidents have occurred in different locations in the country, such as Limpopo, Johannesburg CBD and Boksburg.

