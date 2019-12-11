2 men sentenced to life for raping child, pensioner

Two Eastern Cape men have been jailed for life after they were sentenced by two separate courts in the province.



Sicelile Magobhiyane was sentenced in the Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court after he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl, while Sonwabo Mbiko, 34, was sentenced to life in the Willowvale Regional Magistrate's Court for raping a 60-year-old woman.

Magobhiyane was sentenced on December 4, while Mbiko met his fate on December 3.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said on October 4, 2014, at about 20:00, Magobhiyane went to the victim's homestead in Mpenduza village, Butterworth, where he found the victim alone and raped her.

Magobhiyane was later identified by the victim who had earlier opened a case of rape at Butterworth police station.

Mbiko raped the woman on July 8, 2017, after attacking the pensioner at her home in Ngqaqeni locality, Mente village, Willowvale.

"He pushed the door open and found the victim alone. He then raped the 60-year-old woman. Mbiko was identified by the victim who opened a case of rape at the Willowvale police station," Manatha said.