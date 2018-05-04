 

2 miners located, mine has 'good idea' of where the third is

2018-05-04 21:30

Iavan Pijoos and Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two of the last three trapped mineworkers at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Driefontein have been located, mine spokesperson James Wellsted said on Friday evening.

"We've got sight of the two of them and we have a good idea of where the third is, which should make the recovery process a bit quicker," he said.

He said the rescue operation would go on through the night.

When asked if they were still alive, he said that had not been established yet.

"I think the chances are getting more and more slim given the amount of time that they have been trapped. But we will continue trying to get them up," said Wellsted.

Wellsted earlier said that a seismic event, which occurred at about 13:30 on Thursday afternoon, caused a fall of ground in an operating stope.

Mine rescue teams were immediately mobilised and three workers were located and were interacting with the rescue teams.

Four dead

On Friday afternoon, the mine was hit by another two seismic events.

The seismic events measured 3.4 and 2.0.

Four mineworkers were killed after the seismic event on Thursday while six others had to be hospitalised.

Earlier this year, 955 miners were trapped following an electricity outage at the Sibanye Gold mine in Welkom.

A week later at the Kloof Ikamva shaft, two mineworkers were found dead after a fall of ground caused by a seismic event.

The following week a mineworker died at Sibanye Stillwater's Masakhane shaft when a box of gold ore crushed him to death.

Wellsted said there had been seven fatalities at Driefontein this year. This includes this week's four deaths.

He said there had been two fatalities a year since 2013 to 2018 at the mine.

Read more on:    sibanye-stillwater  |  johannesburg  |  mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mom, stepdad in court after abused boy, 2, dies

2018-05-04 20:01

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 19:51 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

Cape Town 06:17 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 4 2018-05-04 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 