2 more children charged with murder in Thoriso Themane case

There was drama outside the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Friday where nine children and two adults separately appeared for the murder of 27-year-old Thoriso Themane.

This started when members of the Thoriso Themane Foundation were ordered to vacate the courtroom in which the nine children appeared.

There was an exchange of words outside the court between foundation chairperson Kevin Pohotona and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi.

Pohotona accused prosecuting authorities of "hindering the course of justice".

Pohotona said: "We are here under the instruction of the family and we represent the family. For us, being debarred from the court is like being prejudiced (sic). I think this is a very serious matter."

But Malabi told the media that the foundation's members were ordered to leave in terms of the Children's Act.

"Only family members, the accused and court officials are allowed in court. All other people are not allowed in court because this is the case of minors and [they] are all under the age of 18 years," she said.

Two more charged with murder

Two teens, both aged 17, who were arrested earlier but released, have been charged again with Themane's murder. They appeared in court with the other seven children, whose ages range from 13 to 16 years.

Their case was postponed to August 14, 2019 for a psychologist's report.

They are all out on bail of R2 000 each on strict conditions. The conditions are they have to relocate from Polokwane and that they must not be involved in acts of violence for the duration of the trial.

They are also not allowed to visit any school in the Polokwane area.

The two adults, Chuene Maleka,37, and Alfred Mothapo, 36, who also face murder charges in connection with Themane's killing, separately appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

Their case was postponed to August 6, 2019 and they are out on R1 000 bail each.

Themane was attacked and killed on February 23 this year, allegedly by a group of school children in Polokwane. The attack was captured on a video which went viral on social media.



