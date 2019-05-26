 

2 more suspects arrested in connection with Mamelodi pre-school robbery

2019-05-26 16:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

Viva Foundation School in Mamelodi East (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Gauteng police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the robbery of international students at a pre-school in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, earlier this month. 

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters one of the suspects was arrested in Limpopo on Friday while the other was caught in Mpumalanga on Saturday. 

Eighteen students and two professors from the US, who were on an outreach visit at the Viva Foundation School in Mamelodi East, were attacked and robbed by five armed suspects two weeks ago. 

Service Maimela, 30, was arrested a few days later at the Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi East. He appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court last Monday on charges of robbery, attempted murder and assault. 

The matter was postponed to Monday May 27 for further investigations, said Peters. 

Peters said the police were still processing the dockets of the two additional suspects, adding that they were most likely to appear in court along with Maimela. 

"Both suspects are due in court on Monday 27 May 2019, pending confirmation of the court," she said.

The US tourists were robbed of their laptops, cellphones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and US dollars. 

"The intelligence-driven operation will continue as police are optimistic that it is only a matter of time until the remaining suspects are arrested," Peters said. 

Read more on:    pretoria­  |  crime
