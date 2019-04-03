 

2 Mpumalanga cops praised for refusing R42K bribe

2019-04-03 09:22

Riaan Grobler

SA Police (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA Police (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two police officers in Mpumalanga have been praised for refusing a bribe of R42 000 while arresting a suspect.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma congratulated two members from the Balfour police station, Constables Vuyi Mqhwathi and Mandla Khumalo, for refusing the bribe.

"The two members were on duty doing routine patrols near a certain gold mine, when they spotted a white Toyota double cab without a registration number, parked near the mine gate," Hlathi said.

"They then approached it and interviewed the driver who reportedly mentioned that he was working for a certain security company based at Nigel, in Gauteng and was doing a site visit inspection."

The two constables then called the security company to verify whether the 38-year-old man was in fact working for the company, but the security company denied that he worked for them.

Additional charge of bribery

The constables then took him to the police station to charge him for impersonating a security officer.

"While on their way to the police station, the suspect reportedly took out R2 000 from a plastic bag and offered it to the members in exchange for his freedom and the members would not budge.

"Further on, towards the police station, he again took out another amount, later calculated to the tune of a whopping R40 000, and offered it to the police in exchange for his freedom, but the incorruptible members stood their ground and instead took the money, [and] booked it in the exhibit register. The members laid an additional charge of bribery against the suspect," Hlathi said.

Zuma said what the constables did was exactly what was expected from every member of the organisation.

"The members should continue being true to the oath they took and work to protect their community," said Zuma.

The general expressed wishes that this kind of behaviour would rub off on other police officers as well, Hlathi said.

Read more on:    saps  |  mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PE school for the deaf burgled 4 times, set alight twice... all in one week

32 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police officer caught on camera kicking and punching woman
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No one strikes it lucky 2019-04-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 