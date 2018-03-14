2 nabbed with murdered Cape Town cyclist's bike, cellphone

Cape Town - Two people have been arrested following the murder of a 68-year-old cyclist, who was stabbed to death while cycling in Fish Hoek on Tuesday morning.

"Our investigations … resulted in the arrest of two suspects [on Wednesday], one for being in possession of the victim's bicycle, and the other one for being in possession of the victim's [cellphone]," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut confirmed.

"The victim was stabbed multiple times while cycling on an off-road trail, and robbed of his possessions."

The two people who were arrested, both in their 20s, are expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Friday for the possession of suspected stolen property.

"We are yet to charge a suspect for murder and the circumstances surrounding the matter are still under investigation," Traut said.

News24 previously reported that an eyewitness told police that the suspect was riding what looked like a brand new mountain bike and was last seen heading towards Kommetjie.

