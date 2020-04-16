2 NMB ANC councillors told to hand themselves over to police for alleged lockdown contraventions

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has reprimanded two of its councillors after they allegedly contravened lockdown regulations, and demanded that they hand themselves over to police.

Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 20 councillor Morris Ngabase allegedly issued illegal permits to taxi drivers while Ward 29 councillor Vukile Dyele is accused of holding public meetings.

Ngabase took over the position after the ANC retained the ward following the conviction of Bongo Nombiba for fraud and money laundering.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the party's acting chief whip Lutho Suka was tasked with investigating the matter.

"The councillors were then immediately instructed to hand themselves over to the police. The matter is being handled by relevant authorities," he said.

Nqakula added that the ANC would be holding its own parallel investigation on the matter. He added that party members and public officials who were found to have contravened the lockdown regulations, "must be brought to book".

News24 attempted to reach both councillors on Thursday, but their phones went to voicemail. Their comments will be added once received.

'ANC must take immediate action'

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga called on the provincial ANC leadership to act firmly against the two councillors.

"Ward 20 is the same ward where an ANC councillor was convicted for fraud, and now it's the same action by a new ANC councillor. The ANC must take immediate action. We want to see the provincial leadership taking action," Bhanga said.

"We will be writing a letter to the speaker to suspend both councillors and we will write to the ANC in the province to take action against this action..."

This came after News24 reported on Friday that Ingquza Hill municipal speaker Ntandokazi Capa attended a Good Friday church service at municipal offices. The DA has laid charges of contravening lockdown regulations against the speaker.

The Herald reported that the EFF in the Chris Hani district laid criminal charges against ANCYL regional chair Zithulele Sigonyela and an ANC councillor Yanga "Clarity" Zicina.

The report said the two allegedly organised a gathering and handed out food parcels to more than 100 people.

In a Facebook post, Zicina confirmed food parcels were handed over to 105 people on the day, but insisted lockdown regulations were adhered to, including allowing groups of less than 50 at a time to enter and observing physical distancing, the report said.