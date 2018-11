What To Read Next

Two people believed to have been working as Zama Zama's (illegal miners) were found dead in Krugersdorp on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Tshepiso Mashele said the bodies were found in an open field behind Makulugama informal settlement at approximately 12:00.

Mashele said the two had been shot multiple times.



"The deceased were identified by a friend. They both [come] from Secunda in the Mpumalanga province," he said.

Mashele said no arrests had been made and anyone with information that could assist with the investigation of the murder must contact Krugersdorp SAPS.