 

2 people face numerous charges after cache of fake documents found in Gauteng

2020-05-14 21:45

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko. (Ntwaagae Seleka/News24)

A Malawian national and his South African employee are expected to appear in court, facing a number of charges after they were caught producing fake documents in Meyerton, Gauteng.

The man, aged 48, and his female assistant, aged 42, were caught red-handed inside their internet cafe.

The documents found inside the shop included: fake birth and death certificates, matric certificates, tertiary qualifications, identity documents, foreign and local passports, UIF documents, SARS documents, social grant application forms, municipal bills, vehicle registrations, driver's licence cards, border stamps, asylum documents, police badges, BBBEE certificates and various government stamps and security cards, among others. 

The man had also manufactured his own fake police identity card.

He was arrested after police conducted an operation in the area after receiving a tip-off.

Shocked

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was shocked by what she encountered.

It is alleged the man managed to renew foreigners' passports without them going to an embassy.

Mazibuko said the man would be thoroughly investigated to determine whether he could be linked to other crimes in the country.

"Upon our arrival inside the shop, we were shocked when we found all the fake documents and essential appointment cards for police and soldiers. They even do a fake employment history to assist people to defraud the UIF.

"They also clear people who are in debt, from ITC. Police have seized everything inside the shop, including the computers and machines they were using," said Mazibuko.

Later, Mazibuko was present when a nearby supermarket was raided for selling expired food items.

She said some of the items had expired in 2018 and 2019.

The shop owner, also a foreign national, was found operating with a fake company registration. It was suspected to have been obtained from the internet café.

'Taken for a ride'

"The owner failed to explain why he was selling expired things. These are the things that show us our communities are taken for a ride by people, some of them not documented.

"They found us fast asleep in South Africa and commit these offences. It is also us as South Africans who come and buy these expired items because we believe they are cheap.

"One thing I like about these coronavirus operations is that it showed us that we haven't been keeping tabs on such things," said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko called on people to continue informing authorities about any wrongdoing.

"You can't, as a South African, watch when wrong things are done in your area and remain silent. Report them and continue sending information. If you don't trust your local police, confront your local CPF and share such information on our hotline numbers or through our social media accounts," Mazibuko said.    

Meanwhile, an individual was arrested for transporting sheep which had allegedly been stolen. Mazibuko said the person was arrested on the N12.

