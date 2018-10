What To Read Next

Two people have been killed after a light aircraft crashed near Midrand, Johannesburg in a residential area.

Paramedics were on the scene where they said the victims are the pilot and a gardener.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the pilot who died was a woman.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it is investigating the cause of the crash.

CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the CAA received notice of the accident at 11:40 this morning.

He said the plane took off from Grand Central airport - a privately owned airport that is open to the public.

It is not yet clear where the plane was going.

Investigators are currently on the scene, Ledwaba said.

A pilot and a civilian have died after a light aircraft crashed into the backyard of a residential property in #Midrand. It is believed that the civilian was working in the garden when the plane came down. Authorities are on scene. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VfLd9Ynhbv — Jamaine Krige (@jour_maine) October 8, 2018