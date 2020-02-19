 

2 people, one a cop, arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods

2020-02-19 18:52

Cebelihle Mthethwa

(iStock)

Two people, one of whom is a police officer, have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods linked to a month-old car hijacking case.

A 39-year-old sergeant from Mbekweni police station in Paarl was arrested at her house on Tuesday, while a 31-year-old man handed himself over to the police.

The hijacking was reported to the police on January 20 by a transport company based in Wellington.

"Detectives investigating this matter received valuable information and obtained a search warrant to search a house in Sivivani Street, Mbekweni," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

At the house, the police confiscated computers, DStv decoders, toners, cellphones and cleaning material. The items were reportedly stolen during the hijacking.

The two accused are expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrate's Court soon.  

"The possibility of more charges being added cannot be ruled out at this stage," Van Wyk said.

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  crime
