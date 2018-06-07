2 police vehicles torched in Bot River protest

Two police vehicles have been set alight by service delivery protesters from New France informal settlement in Bot River, Western Cape on Thursday.

It is believed that the protest, which erupted on Tuesday, resulted in damage to buildings and vehicles that could run into hundreds of thousands of rands.

A post office and a municipal building were also torched during the overnight protests.

When News24 journalist Zukile Daniel arrived on the scene, the burnt-out cars had not yet been removed.

"Police used live ammunition on the protesters, so they were forced to fall back. Things are calm for now, but the situation is still volatile. One person has been arrested so far," Daniel said.

Police station commander Nokuzola Pete said that the goal was to remove protesters from the N2, which had been closed as a result of the protest action.

"At this moment the situation is still tense, but we have it under control. At the present moment, we are waiting for SAPS photographers to take photos of the burnt vehicles so that they can be removed," she said.

'They demolished our shacks'

Pete added that they were currently short-staffed and that they had run out of ammunition after firing at the protesters involved in setting the vehicles alight.

Theewaterskloof Municipality spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys said that there is speculation that the removal of shacks on privately owned land allegedly prompted the protest.



"Our theory is that [residents of New France informal settlement] requested councillors in that ward to remove shacks from previously vacant land," Geldenhuys said.

"It became a safety risk at night, but we are not sure if that is the motive because it was the community who requested the removal."

A New France informal settlement community leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, said they are demanding that the councillors involved in the removal of the shacks resign.



"They promised us that they had R8m to put in electricity for us last week. Then they didn't show up, instead they demolished our shacks," he said.

"We know that if we close the N2 we will get results. The police promised that they will bring the councillors to us in two hours, so it is calm for now."

