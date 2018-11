As legislation around the personal use of cannabis is being defined, a KwaZulu-Natal school has taken a no-nonsense approach to two pupils who had cannabis oil at school.

Ashton International College in Ballito, north of Durban came into the spotlight after it expelled the two pupils - one in Grade 10 and the other in Grade 11.

"The students who were expelled contravened the code of conduct," the school said in a statement.

According to the school, one of the pupils, a minor, illegally brought cannabis oil to school and gave it to a fellow pupil "who used the substance illegally".

In a statement released on Monday, the school's executive management said the use of the oil for medicinal purposes was only permitted at home and not in the presence of a minor.

The oil was confiscated and sent to the National Analytical Forensic Services for analysis.

The oil came back with high traces of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) at 43.79%. The pupils were also reported to the police and warnings were issued. The incident took place on October 19.

The school is now implementing further measures and a sniffer dog has been posted at its security gates.

"The well-being and safety of our students, of which 1 200 are minors, is our utmost priority."

The Constitutional Court in September ruled that the personal and private use of dagga was not a criminal offence.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the right to privacy was not confined to a home or private dwelling. He did however, limit his ruling to adults.

"It will not be a criminal offence for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in private space."

The court gave Parliament 24 months to update legislation relating to marijuana to be in line with its ruling.