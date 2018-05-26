 

2 pupils found dead, 'one hanging', another with a string around her neck

2018-05-26 19:06

Jeanette Chabalala

(File, Nielen Bottomley, News24)

(File, Nielen Bottomley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two Grade 11 pupils from Stella High school in the North West were found dead in a hostel, local police have said.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were found dead on Saturday morning, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said.

"It is alleged that the hostel matron went to wake them up this morning [Saturday] and found one girl hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel," Funani said. 

She said police were called to the scene and found another girl's body in one of the hostel's bathrooms, with a string around her neck.

Funani said no foul play is suspected at this stage. Police are investigating two inquest cases.

Read more on:    crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man mauled by dog in Phoenix

2018-05-26 18:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 25 2018-05-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 