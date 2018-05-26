2 pupils found dead, 'one hanging', another with a string around her neck

Two Grade 11 pupils from Stella High school in the North West were found dead in a hostel, local police have said.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were found dead on Saturday morning, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said.

"It is alleged that the hostel matron went to wake them up this morning [Saturday] and found one girl hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel," Funani said.

She said police were called to the scene and found another girl's body in one of the hostel's bathrooms, with a string around her neck.

Funani said no foul play is suspected at this stage. Police are investigating two inquest cases.