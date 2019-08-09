2 robbery suspects killed, 11 held after shootout with police in Nkandla

Two suspects were shot and killed during the early hours of Friday morning in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal after police intervened following information received about a possible robbery.

According to police, three vehicles used by the suspects were spotted around 01:30, which resulted in a shootout between police and the suspects.

Two suspects were fatally wounded. Four others were then injured after their vehicle overturned as they attempted to flee.

A fifth suspect was seriously injured and is currently in hospital under police guard, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

"A total of eleven suspects were arrested by police. Five firearms with ammunition were seized from these men," Naicker said.

"Police also seized explosives that were found in their vehicles. Three vehicles have been impounded pending further investigation.

"The suspects, aged between 29 and 49, will be charged with attempted murder, possession of explosives as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition."

Police will also be profiling the suspects to establish their involvement in other violent crimes within the province.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.

"There is no place for thugs in this province and criminals must expect police to fight back if they shoot at our men and women in blue. We call on all law abiding citizens to stand up and join police in eradicating crime within this province," said Jula.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Nkandla Magistrate's Court on Monday.

