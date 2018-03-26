 

2 pupils among 4 pedestrians killed in KZN after taxi drives into them

2018-03-26 10:20

Jenna Etheridge

Minibus taxi crash. (Supplied: Rescue Care, file)

Minibus taxi crash. (Supplied: Rescue Care, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four people have died, including two schoolchildren, after being hit by a minibus taxi on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday morning, a provincial emergency medical services spokesperson said.

"It is believed that several people were standing on the side of the road waiting for transport when a minibus veered [off the road] and collided with the group of people," said Robert McKenzie.

The collision took place at about 07:15 on the R102 in Mtwalume.

READ: 5 killed, 13 injured in KZN collision between 2 taxis and truck

Two adults and two children were killed, he said.

Three schoolchildren were rushed to hospital in critical conditions.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said two vehicles were believed to have been parked illegally on the wrong side of the road, forcing oncoming traffic to veer around them, including the minibus taxi.

He said the driver of one of the parked vehicles, a Nissan NP200, fled the scene, apparently after realising the impact of his actions.

Ncalane said they were still obtaining information on what exactly had happened and would issue a statement soon.

The road was still closed at 10:00.

The department sent its condolences to the families of the victims and urged motorists to act with caution.

Police were investigating the circumstances.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City Press ICYMI: Zuma under investigation | Danny Jordaan to face rape charges

2018-03-26 08:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 