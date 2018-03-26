2 pupils among 4 pedestrians killed in KZN after taxi drives into them

Four people have died, including two schoolchildren, after being hit by a minibus taxi on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday morning, a provincial emergency medical services spokesperson said.

"It is believed that several people were standing on the side of the road waiting for transport when a minibus veered [off the road] and collided with the group of people," said Robert McKenzie.

The collision took place at about 07:15 on the R102 in Mtwalume.

Two adults and two children were killed, he said.

Three schoolchildren were rushed to hospital in critical conditions.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said two vehicles were believed to have been parked illegally on the wrong side of the road, forcing oncoming traffic to veer around them, including the minibus taxi.

He said the driver of one of the parked vehicles, a Nissan NP200, fled the scene, apparently after realising the impact of his actions.

Ncalane said they were still obtaining information on what exactly had happened and would issue a statement soon.

The road was still closed at 10:00.

The department sent its condolences to the families of the victims and urged motorists to act with caution.

Police were investigating the circumstances.

