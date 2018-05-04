 

2 seismic events at mine where miners are trapped

2018-05-04 15:54

Iavan Pijoos

(iStock)

(iStock)

Sibanye-Stillwater Mine in Driefontein has been hit by another two seismic events, where operations are under way to rescue three trapped miners.

Mine spokesperson James Wellsted said the seismic events, measuring 3.4 and 2.0, happened at 14:08 on Friday afternoon.

The seismic event that measured 2.0 happened close to where Thursday's seismic event happened, which led to 13 miners being trapped.

According to Wellsted, rescue operation workers have been briefly withdrawn following the latest seismic events.

"We have regular seismic events here, but we have safety events in place. We pulled the rescuers out from that specific stope. They will be put back in soon once we have done our assessment. We pulled them out for safety."

He said that it seemed that the latest event did not have any significant impact on the rescue operation.

"We will continue with our efforts to get them out as soon as they are possible."

Earlier, the bodies of three miners were brought to the surface. The fourth body is expected to be brought to surface soon.

Six miners were rescued and are in hospital.

Contact has only been made with one of the three miners who are still trapped.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa, who visited the site on Friday afternoon described it as a “very sad day”. 

“Surely the mine and government have to spend more time on how to invest in prevention rather than correcting the event after it has happened,” Mathunjwa said. 

Mathunjwa said mines needed to invest more in new technology and research, adding that if there was no money spend on research, such events would not be countered. 

“To replace a mineworker is quite cheaper than spending millions on prevention. Those are the challenges that the Department of Mineral Resources have to face.” 

He said more emphasis had to be placed on the Mine Health and Safety Act.

Read more on:    sibanye-stillwater  |  johannesburg  |  accidents  |  mining

