 

2 sentenced for killing Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha and his friend

2018-11-30 19:43

Ntwaagae Seleka

Johann Botha. (Netwerk24, file)

One of the men convicted of killing Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha and his friend Werner "Swazi" Perchtold has been sentenced to two life terms while his co-accused was sentenced to 75 years in jail.

Botha was a former producer, presenter and executive producer of the SABC's environmental programme 50/50. He was also a radio presenter on RSG, and a former presenter and producer of kykNET's environmental programme Projek Aardwolf.

According to a police statement released on Friday, Qelani Maqhawe Moyo and Masethembe Thembi Mbatha were sentenced on Wednesday in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Moyo was sentenced to two life sentences for the two murders and a combined 35 years for business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunition.

Mbatha was given 25 years for each murder, and a combined 25 years for business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunition.

On June 14, 2017, police arrested Moyo, Mbatha, Ntobeko Hlatshwayo and Nkosiyazi Phungula in Melville, Johannesburg, a week after the killings.

Hlatshwayo and Phungula were among 16 suspects who escaped from the Johannesburg prison on April 9, 2018. Hlatshwayo was traced and shot and killed during a shootout with police in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on April 11.

Police continue to look for Phungula.

Killers pretended to be customers

Botha and Perchtold were shot and killed during an armed robbery at the Zebra Inn restaurant in Maboneng, Johannesburg, in June 2017.

On that day, suspects entered the bar and restaurant pretending to be customers. They bought a drink and a while later they pointed firearms at Botha and Perchtold and shot them dead.

The suspects fled with some firearms and an undisclosed amount of money.

Perchtold was the owner of Zebra Inn, a popular establishment in the area, boasting his numerous achievements in hunting and athletics among others.  

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Max Masha applauded the provincial investigating team for its consistent hard work that led to the conviction and sentencing of the murderers.

"Successful convictions and lengthy sentences of this nature are a step in the right direction towards regaining public confidence in the police. It is therefore important to encourage and keep our members motivated to ensure that their energy levels are sustained in relation to arrests and investigations," said Masha.

