Two men have been arrested after they were caught speeding in separate incidents on the N1 in Limpopo on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man was arrested next to Nyl Plaza, tweeted the Limpopo department of transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation on Sunday.

He was driving his BMW X5 at 208km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The speedster has since been detained at Mokopane Police Station.