2 suspects accused of killing North West teacher remain behind bars

Two suspects are remanded in police custody after they allegedly killed and robbed a North West teacher.

Tshepang Joseph Leteane, 23, and Nkululeko Moses Kraai, 38, appeared in the Wolmaranstad Magistrates Court on Tuesday, for allegedly hijacking, kidnapping and murdering 44-year-old Isaac Dekote Tlhapi.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Tlhapi’s family reported him missing on April 26, when he failed to return home. His silver Nissan Qashqai, which was also missing, was found abandoned in Soweto.

Met at a tavern

"Police investigations led to the arrest of the two accused on April 28. Tlhapi's naked body was discovered with multiple stab wounds the following day at about 06:00, along the Makwassie-Leeudoringstad road.

"The accused’s arrest and subsequent court appearance stems from an incident in which Tlhapi allegedly met with the accused at a tavern in Wolmaranstad.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that Tlhapi gave three men a lift, when they left the tavern. It is alleged that Tlhapi went missing since then," said Myburgh.

Leteane and Kraai are expected to appear in court again on May 6.