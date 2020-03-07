2 suspects allegedly steal AK-47 from car that crashed after KZN shooting

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing an AK-47 following a shooting in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.



A man was driving a vehicle in KwaMashu when he was attacked by unknown suspects travelling in another vehicle, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"They fired shots at him. Both vehicles crashed and the suspects alighted and hijacked a vehicle that was in the vicinity. Two men, who witnessed the incident, went to the suspects' vehicle and stole an AK-47 rifle with 18 rounds of ammunition," Gwala added.

The police responded to the shooting, and after an investigation arrested two suspects, both aged 29, when they were allegedly found in possession of the AK-47 and ammunition.

They are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Charges of attempted murder, carjacking, possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition were being investigated by Ntuzuma police, Gwala said.