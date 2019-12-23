 

2 suspects arrested after boy, 5, shot dead in Lavender Hill backyard

2019-12-23 21:13

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Photo: Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Photo: Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy from Cape Town on Saturday.

The boy was killed during an alleged gang shooting in Dury Court, Lavender Hill, while a 22-year-old man was left seriously injured, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Monday.  

Potelwa said Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives had worked around the clock to search for the suspects following the shooting.

The two suspects are believed to be linked to a series of other cases and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Western Cape police management has hailed the efforts of the AGU detectives who tracked down the boy's alleged killers.

Photos of his little body show him wearing shorts a size too big, his shoeless feet dirty from playing outside. In the pictures, in which a crying emoji cover his face and head, were circulated soon after the incident, as word of the tragedy was spread on Whatsapp groups.

“Seeing photos of him lying there was very sad and traumatic. You’re not safe in your own yard,” said Gavin Walbrugh, the chairperson of the local community policing forum.

Read more on:    cape town  |  gang violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng roads MEC increases impounding fee, expands capacity of 7 more depots

2019-12-23 20:54

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:39 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Early Christmas for two Daily Lotto players 55 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 