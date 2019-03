Two suspects aged 24 and 26 will be appearing in the Mayflower Periodical Court on Wednesday on charges of murder and business robbery.

"Three suspects on March 6, 2019, had gone to a shop, wherein they robbed the 42-year old owner of an undisclosed amount of cash before firing shots at the man and fleeing the scene, leaving him lying in a pool of blood," Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation followed after the incident, which led the police to their first arrest.

Further information led investigators to the remaining two arrests.

Read: Three killed in Johannesburg business robbery

"When police arrived, the suspects began running and firing shots at the police which resulted in one of the members being grazed by a bullet.

"Police retaliated by firing back and one of the suspects was hit and later certified dead at the scene," Bhembe explained.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned attacks on the police by criminals.

"He also urged members (of the police service) to be alert at all times as well as always expect the worst while attending to complaints," Bhembe concluded.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter