 

2 teens arrested for allegedly torching 18 train carriages in Cape Town

2019-12-11 22:10

Ntwaagae Seleka

The release of CCTV footage and pictures have led to the arrest of two minors allegedly behind the torching of a train in Cape Town.

The two were wanted for an incident that gutted 18 carriages at Cape Town station on November 28 which left countless passengers stranded.

Last week, Prasa offered a R100 000 reward to anyone who could assist the police in arresting the suspects behind the arson attack.

The two minors, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on Monday after footage and pictures of them allegedly torching the trains went viral in the Mother City.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said preliminary reports indicated a resident had recognised one of the suspects from the CCTV camera footage circulating on social media and contacted the police.

"A 14-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested in Elsies River. Further investigations led the police to another suspect, a 15-year-old in Delft, who was also arrested. Both suspects appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded until their next court appearance on January 9, 2020," said Potelwa.

