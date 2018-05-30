 

20 arrested during Chatsworth police station protest to appear in court

2018-05-30 07:35

Iavan Pijoos and Kaveel Singh

Community members protest after the shooting on the nine-year-old. (Dala U Crew, Supplied)

Twenty people who were arrested during a protest in Chatsworth, south of Durban, are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Local residents had protested outside the police station on Monday night to demand justice for 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.

Sukhraj was shot dead in a botched hijacking near a school in Shallcross.

Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was in the car with her during the incident and is believed to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter.

The hijackers crashed into a truck shortly after fleeing. One assailant was arrested, another killed and the third is still on the run.

Sadia was laid to rest in an emotional funeral on Tuesday.

A never-ending sea of teary-eyed mourners came together in Chatsworth.

With heavy rains came continual tears as women, children, hardened police officers, and even politicians, grieved for little Sadia at the Christian Revival Centre.

For at least two hours, thousands of mourners from all races, cultures and religions paid their respects to the young girl.

At the burial ceremony, rain pelted down as family members sang church songs and stood close together, constantly fighting back their tears.

As her body was being lowered, Shailendra held his wife tightly, nodding his head from side to side, visibly struggling to cope with the grief.

Finally, doves were released signifying the hope of a peaceful rest for the young girl.

"She's at peace now," a woman in the crowd whispered.

