20 Checkers employees in Cape Town test positive for Covid-19 - report

At least 20 employees at the Checkers store in Bayside Mall in Table View, Cape Town have tested positive for Covid-19.

Netwerk24 reported that several other workers were tested for the virus last week but were still awaiting their results.

Two women, a 30-year-old and a 51-year-old, who worked at the store, recently died after contracting the virus, according to Netwerk24.

TimesLive reported that employees held an emotional memorial on Monday. Videos posted on social media showed employees wearing protective gear and holding candles.

The store closed its doors earlier this month after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

According to TimesLive, the store reopened two days later but shut its doors again when more staff tested positive. Centre management told the publication that it was unclear when the store would reopen.

Workers speaking on condition of anonymity told Netwerk24 that they were only told about the situation when one of the managers at the store tested positive for the virus.

They told the publication they then had to go on their own to get tested. They also claim they were not told by management to go into isolation.

Shoprite did not respond to specific questions sent in several emails by Netwerk24 on how many employees were affected. The company responded that it did not have details on specific cases. It did not answer questions around the video posted on social media showing the memorial.

TimesLive reported that Shoprite also did not answer its questions on the video.

Several stores in the Western Cape have been affected by Covid-19 in recent weeks.

News24 has reported about coronavirus cases at Pick n Pay in Somerset West, Shoprite in Athlone and in Bothasig.

Netwerk24 reported that a Shoprite store in Wellington and a Checkers store in Sun Valley in Noordhoek, Cape Town, were also affected.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

