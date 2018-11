20 Durban school children have been injured when their taxi collided with another car. (Supplied, Rescue Care)

Twenty schoolchildren were injured when a minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on their way home from school in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the children sustained minor to moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene.

They have been taken to various hospitals around Durban, he said.

The incident occurred in Rick Turner Road near the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Gate 8, according to Jamieson.

He said the scene had been cleared.

This is not the first crash involving school children taking public transport.

In May this year, a 19-year-old pupil died and 24 others were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned in Sawoti on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The minibus left the road and overturned in an adjacent sugarcane field, police said at the time.

In March, two pupils were among four people who died after they were hit by a minibus taxi on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

They were among several people standing on the side of the road waiting for transport when the minibus veered off the road and collided with them on the R102 in Mtwalume.

Three other schoolchildren who were part of the group were taken to hospital in critical conditions.