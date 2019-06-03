 

20 suspected poachers storm KZN farm, shoot security guard and dog

2019-06-03 19:10

Kaveel Singh

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six suspected poachers who stormed a farm in KwaZulu-Natal and shot a security guard and a dog during their surprise attack have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Some 20 men, all suspected poachers, flooded the Madaka Game Farm area, where a violent confrontation resulted in the Sunday shooting, provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

"During the confrontation between security guards and the men, the security guard sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. When the police arrived at the scene, one of the men was found in possession of a security guard's firearm."

Gwala said the Zululand Cluster Task Team, the K9 Unit and other neighbouring stations had to respond to the incident.

She said one of the men had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

"A dog was also shot during the incident. A total of six suspects aged between 19 and 54 were arrested for attempted murder."

The accused are expected to appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

Read more on:    crime  |  poaching
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: F1 car stuns crowd with rendition of national anthem

2019-06-03 18:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 