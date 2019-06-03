20 suspected poachers storm KZN farm, shoot security guard and dog

Six suspected poachers who stormed a farm in KwaZulu-Natal and shot a security guard and a dog during their surprise attack have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Some 20 men, all suspected poachers, flooded the Madaka Game Farm area, where a violent confrontation resulted in the Sunday shooting, provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

"During the confrontation between security guards and the men, the security guard sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. When the police arrived at the scene, one of the men was found in possession of a security guard's firearm."

Gwala said the Zululand Cluster Task Team, the K9 Unit and other neighbouring stations had to respond to the incident.

She said one of the men had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

"A dog was also shot during the incident. A total of six suspects aged between 19 and 54 were arrested for attempted murder."

The accused are expected to appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm on Tuesday.